WASHINGTON — President Trump has shown he is willing to break long-established Washington practices — an attitude that could trickle down into the nomination process for federal regulators, including board members on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

By law, the five-member FDIC board cannot include more than three members of the same political party. As a result, administrations typically work out agreements with the Senate leaders of the opposing party, allowing them to make two picks in order to smooth the confirmation process.