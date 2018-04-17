WASHINGTON — The rules to comply with the Community Reinvestment Act have become "formulaic and ossified," and must be changed to encourage the kinds of lending practices that the law was originally intended to foster, the Federal Reserve's top regulator said Tuesday.

Speaking to the House Financial Services Committee, Fed Vice Chairman for Banking Supervision Randal Quarles praised a recently released Treasury Department report calling for CRA reform and said the central bank is focused on revitalizing the regulations.

“That’s an important focus for the regulatory agencies,” Quarles said. “The Treasury Department recently put out a report on ways to improve and invigorate the application of CRA, and I think … it lays out a good framework for consideration.”





"For it to achieve its core purpose in the modern world, I think it can better achieve it if we sort of take a fresh look at" the Community Reinvestment Act, said Fed Vice Chairman for Banking Supervision Randal Quarles. Bloomberg News

Quarles’ comments came in response to a question from the committee’s top democrat, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who pressed Quarles about how the Fed and other regulators intend to revisit the CRA in light of recent reports suggesting that redlining — the practice of denying loans to qualified people of color — remains a persistent problem.

“When you say you would move them off autopilot, have you determined that they simply get these satisfactory ratings without these requirements that would make them better or more effective? Or are you saying they just ignore the requirements now?” Waters asked. “What are you saying?”

"I'm saying," Quarles responded, "that the banks have developed ways with complying with the law out of a genuine desire to comply. The examiners have expectations about what they know will be viewed as ‘passing’ … and all of that could be broadened to have greater effect. It’s not that the law is being ignored, we’ve just gotten comfortable in how it can be applied.”

Quarles emphasized that CRA must "move off of autopilot" for banks and regulators.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said he and other Republicans on the committee have asked regulators and the Treasury Department to reconsider how they implement the CRA, particularly in how financial technology has changed the lending landscape, specifying what loans can receive CRA credit and speeding examination results. Quarles said he agreed with each of those priorities.

“Do you think the CRA can be modernized without detracting from its core purpose?” Loudermilk said.

“Not only without detracting from its core purpose, I think for it to achieve its core purpose in the modern world, I think it can better achieve it if we sort of take a fresh look at it,” Quarles responded.

Quarles’ comments came as his fellow member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, Lael Brainard, spoke in Baltimore about the need to modernize the CRA, noting that implementing regulations for the law have “traditionally” been jointly issued by the Fed, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The OCC is reportedly moving ahead on an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking concerning CRA modernization, and community groups and other stakeholders are already laying out their priorities for such a push.

In her speech, Brainard said that any revision of the CRA rules should include certain considerations, including a new definition of assessment areas that addresses the credit needs of affected communities, a reconsideration of the relationship between major and smaller markets in CRA evaluation, a tailored approach for the size and complexity of institutions, more consistent examinations across institutions and an integrated approach to other fair lending laws.

“The Federal Reserve is deeply committed to the [CRA’s] goal of encouraging banks to meet their affirmative obligation to serve their entire community, and in particular the credit needs of low- and moderate-income communities,” Brainard said. “As we have seen all over the country, when banks are inclusive in their lending, it helps low- and moderate-income communities to thrive.”

