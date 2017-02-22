The banking industry knows it cannot support a proposal from the National Credit Union Administration to expand credit unions’ access to investor capital.

The problem is that the American Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America, the industry's top lobbying groups, must first parse over the fine points of what's turned out to be a complicated proposal. Industry observers, for instance, pointed out that the NCUA posed a number of questions in the 50-page advance-notice document.