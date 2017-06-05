Print Email Reprints Share

IBM Southeast Employees’ Credit Union in Delray Beach, Fla., has acquired Mackinac Savings Bank in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Mackinac Savings is the first bank acquisition for the $980 million-asset credit union. The $109 million-asset Mackinac Savings has three branches in Palm Beach County, Fla., and lending offices in Florida, Massachusetts and Michigan.

