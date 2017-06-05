IBM Southeast Employees’ Credit Union in Delray Beach, Fla., has acquired Mackinac Savings Bank in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Mackinac Savings is the first bank acquisition for the $980 million-asset credit union. The $109 million-asset Mackinac Savings has three branches in Palm Beach County, Fla., and lending offices in Florida, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In