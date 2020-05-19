CrossFirst in Kansas looks within for its new CEO

CrossFirst Bankshares in Leawood, Kan., will soon have a new leader.

The $5.1 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that Mike Maddox will succeed George Jones on June 1. Maddox is president and CEO of CrossFirst Bank.

Jones, 77, will remain on the company's board through 2021 and serve as vice chairman. He has been the company's CEO since May 2018.

In addition to establishing branches in Dallas, Jones navigated the company through its $87 million initial public offering in August 2019.

Maddox, 50, who has been the bank’s president and CEO since 2012, will retain those roles.

Dallas has become CrossFirst’s second-biggest market, behind Kansas City, Mo., with $1.1 billion in loans on Dec. 31. Jones will continue to focus on growth initiatives in Texas.

“Over the last two years, George successfully executed a strategy to increase profitability and give our stockholders liquidity in the public markets, which has led to strong operating performance despite a challenging external environment," Chairman Rob Brenneman said in the release.

“I appreciate George for his service to CrossFirst over the last four years, and for staying on as a board member and adviser,” Maddox added.

Before joining CrossFirst, Jones helped found Texas Capital Bancshares in Dallas in 1998. He was that bank's CEO from 2008 to 2013.

CrossFirst earned $3.9 million in the first quarter.