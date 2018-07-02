Chris Furlow, a former White House staffer, has taken the helm at the Texas Bankers Association.

Furlow replaced Eric Sandberg, who retired after serving as president of CEO of the trade group for nine years, the Texas Bankers Association said on Monday.

Furlow said his top priority would be addressing the competitive, regulatory and cyber risks that banks face. He joined the group in April and since then has logged more than 8,000 miles traveling throughout Texas to hear directly from banks.

Chris Furlow, president and CEO of the Texas Bankers Association.

“As Gov. Abbott will tell you, the Texas economy is among the top 10 on the planet. But with a world-class opportunity comes world-class threats,” Furlow said in a press release. “TBA will help our member banks reduce these risks so they can do what they do best—help Texas businesses grow and families succeed.”

The Texas Bankers Association is the largest state association in the country, with roughly 430 members. The group considered more than 200 candidates before selecting Furlow as the new president and CEO in January.

A Louisiana native, Furlow was executive director of the Louisiana Republican Party in the early 1990s. He also worked in the George W. Bush White House after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and was a senior member of the founding staff at the Department of Homeland Security. He also held leadership roles with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Cyber Leadership Council.

Furlow most recently served as president of Ridge Global, an international risk management and cybersecurity firm whose clients include banks and energy companies.