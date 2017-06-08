Add South Carolina to the expanding list of states with a new bank in formation.
A group in Charleston plans to open Beacon Community Bank in the fourth quarter. The institution, if approved, would be first de novo in the city since Atlantic Bank & Trust opened in February 2007.
