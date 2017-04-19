With nonaccrual loan ratios at most banks seemingly stuck on a slow, downward trendline, industry observers have been waiting for the other shoe to drop and for an uptick in problem credits to materialize. The watchful waiting will have to continue a little longer, as several big regional players saw their already squeaky-clean credit quality get even better in the first quarter.

Heading the list was the $100 billion-asset Huntington Bancorp, which reported a surprisingly robust 20% year-over-year drop in nonaccrual loans to $401 million on March 31— just 0.60% of total loans. Even on a linked-quarter basis, Huntington’s numbers appear solid, with nonaccrual’s dipping 5% since the end of 2016.