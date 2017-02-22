WASHINGTON — While Republican lawmakers are citing a recent report that delinquencies rose for loans guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration as a reason to delay a premium cut, economists suggest the uptick is related to seasonal issues rather than longer-term threats to loan quality.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, cited a 72-basis-point spike in the delinquency rate, which reached 9.02% in the fourth quarter, according to Mortgage Bankers Association estimates, as justification for the Department of Housing and Urban Development's decision to delay a planned premium cut.