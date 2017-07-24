Delmar Bancorp in Salisbury, Md., will enter the Philadelphia suburbs with an agreement to buy Liberty Bell Bancorp in Marlton, N.J.

Delmar, the holding company for the $519 million-asset Bank of Delmarva, said in a press release Friday that it will pay $16 million in cash and stock for the $150 million-asset Liberty Bell. The deal, which is expected to close by early next year, priced Liberty Bell at 162% of its tangible book value.