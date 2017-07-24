Print Email Reprints Share

Delmar Bancorp in Salisbury, Md., will enter the Philadelphia suburbs with an agreement to buy Liberty Bell Bancorp in Marlton, N.J.

Delmar, the holding company for the $519 million-asset Bank of Delmarva, said in a press release Friday that it will pay $16 million in cash and stock for the $150 million-asset Liberty Bell. The deal, which is expected to close by early next year, priced Liberty Bell at 162% of its tangible book value.

