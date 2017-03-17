WASHINGTON — Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., asked Wells Fargo executives on Friday to submit to new interviews concerning its fake-accounts scandal, claiming she and other Democrats were shut out of the GOP look into the matter.

Tim Sloan, Wells' CEO, John Shrewsberry, its chief financial officer, James Strother, its general counsel, and Michael Loughlin, its chief risk officer, already participated in interviews with Republican staff on the House Financial Services Committee. A report based on those interviews is expected soon.