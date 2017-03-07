WASHINGTON — Democratic Senators are gearing up for a showdown with Republicans over a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule governing arbitration agreements in financial contracts.
The CFPB is expected to release a final rule this spring that would restrict the use of mandatory arbitration clauses, but Republicans are prepared to use a legislative process called the Congressional Review Act to roll back the regulation when it is released.
