Perhaps it’s not just higher yields that consumers want on their savings accounts.
During a conference call Thursday to discuss JPMorgan Chase’s third-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said that consumers are weighing a “more balanced scorecard” of factors, including high-tech digital services, when considering where to park their cash.
