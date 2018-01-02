Dime Community Bancshares in Brooklyn, N.Y., has added a director with extensive banking experience.

The $6.4 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that Kevin Stein, a private equity investor and veteran banking consultant, had joined its board.

Stein’s background includes serving as a managing director in the financial institutions group at Barclays and as group head of the depository practice at FBR Capital Markets.

He also held several senior executive posts at GreenPoint Financial from 1994 until its 2004 sale to North Fork Bancorp.

Stein’s banking career began as a regulator with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Stein is a director at mortgage lender PHH Corp. in Mount Laurel, N.J. He is also an adviser to the private equity firm KCK-US and CEO of Resolution Analytica Corp., a firm that buys commercial judgments.

Stein’s "diverse background in community and investment banking and his knowledge of the regulatory environment will be invaluable to our board and we … continue to build out our commercial banking platform,” Kenneth Mahon, Dime’s CEO, said in the release.