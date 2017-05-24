Bankers, who have complained for years about the credit union industry's tax-exempt status, may have been handed a new weapon by the Trump administration.
As part of the budget document released Tuesday, the Treasury Department estimated that federal government will forgo $35.3 billion over the next decade due to the credit union income tax exemption. The estimate is 32% higher than last year's forecast of $26.7 billion.
