Patrick Harker, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, is weighing in on the future of regulation for fintech companies as well as traditional banks, which are each seeking something different from federal reformers to propel their growth.

As the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency hustles to create a nationwide regulatory framework for financial technology firms, the other federal banking agencies have largely kept their heads down. But Harker argued Monday during a speech in San Diego that the fintech sector should embrace more oversight now, rather than waiting until after the next crisis.