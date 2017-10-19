Strong loan growth across all major lending categories propelled East West Bancorp to double-digit profit gains in the third quarter.
The Pasadena, Calif., bank said Thursday that earnings rose 20% year over year to $132.7 million, or 91 cents a share. East West beat an 86-cents-a-share consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In