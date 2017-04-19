Profit at Texas Capital Bancshares spiked upward in the first quarter as improvement in the energy sector allowed the Dallas company to reduce its loan-loss provision by more than two-thirds.
The $21 billion-asset company’s net income rose 77% from a year earlier to $40.1 million. Earnings per share were 80 cents, meeting the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
