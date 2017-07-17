Equity Bancshares in Wichita, Kan., is planning to enter Oklahoma after announcing agreements to buy two banks.
The $2.4 billion-asset Equity said in a press release Monday that it will buy Eastman National Bancshares in Newkirk and Cache Holdings in Tulsa in separate cash-and-stock deals. The acquisitions are expected to close in the fourth quarter.
