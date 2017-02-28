JPMorgan Chase has invested heavily in courting midsize businesses since the crisis, poaching top bankers, opening new commercial banking offices and preparing for a surge in business lending that has never completely arrived.

The expansion has moved at a deliberate pace, with sporadic announcements of new offices and such, but JPMorgan officials say the growth over time has been striking — loans to clients with annual revenue between $20 million and $500 million have increased more than sevenfold since 2010 to $12.6 billion. The number of middle-market clients has tripled, to 2,220. JPMorgan will also have a presence in the largest 50 cities by yearend.