Regional bankers provided strong indications on Tuesday that the industry’s optimism may need to be toned down when it comes to loan demand.

The bucket of cold water came in the form of anecdotal and statistical evidence at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in Miami Beach, Fla. Executives said their business clients are not yet ready to pull the trigger on major loan applications. And the latest data from the Federal Reserve, which was discussed at the conference, shows that demand for commercial and consumer loans contracted after the November election.