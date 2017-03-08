Johnson Bank in Racine, Wis., has hired the former head of JPMorgan Chase’s Wisconsin-Minnesota market as its president.
Jim Popp will join the $4.5 billion-asset Johnson Bank in May, according to a news release Wednesday. Popp until recently had been the Milwaukee-based market president for Chase Bank in Wisconsin and Minnesota and managing director of Chase Middle Market Banking in Wisconsin. Popp resigned from JPMorgan last month, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In