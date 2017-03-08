Johnson Bank in Racine, Wis., has hired the former head of JPMorgan Chase’s Wisconsin-Minnesota market as its president.

Jim Popp will join the $4.5 billion-asset Johnson Bank in May, according to a news release Wednesday. Popp until recently had been the Milwaukee-based market president for Chase Bank in Wisconsin and Minnesota and managing director of Chase Middle Market Banking in Wisconsin. Popp resigned from JPMorgan last month, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported.