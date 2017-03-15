WASHINGTON — Industry groups are raising more concerns about a Fannie Mae financing deal involving the securitization of single-family rental homes, arguing it is too far removed from the government-sponsored enterprise's mandate.

The Community Home Lenders Association and National Association of Realtors have both criticized the pending $1 billion securitization for Invitation Homes, a unit of Blackstone. Though Fannie has traditionally provided financing for mom and pop investors in single-family rental units, this "appears to take Fannie Mae into another line of buisness," said Scott Olson, who heads the home lender group.