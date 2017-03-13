Farmers National Banc Corp. in Canfield, Ohio, has agreed to buy Monitor Bancorp in Big Prairie, Ohio.
The $1.9 billion-asset Farmers National said in a press release Monday that it will pay about $7.8 million in cash and stock for the $43.3 million-asset Monitor. The deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter.
