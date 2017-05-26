Fayette County Bank in Saint Elmo, Ill., was shut down by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Friday, becoming the sixth failure this year.
United Fidelity Bank in Evansville, Ind., agreed to assume all of Fayette County Bank’s deposits. United will also purchase $28.9 million of Fayette County Bank’s $34.4 million in assets.
