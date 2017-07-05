Regulators released public portions of resolution plans for eight of the largest banks Wednesday while also announcing a one-year extension for AIG and Prudential to file their next plans.
The eights banks had to file the latest round of livings wills, as required by the Dodd-Frank Act, to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Federal Reserve Board by July 1.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In