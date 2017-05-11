The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced a settlement Thursday with the Bank of Lake Mills in Wisconsin and two affiliated lenders, Freedom Stores and Military Credit Services, over unfair and deceptive lending practices.

The agency ordered restitution to harmed consumers totaling $3 million and also assessed civil money penalties of $151,000 against the $203 million-asset Bank of Lake Mills, $54,000 against Freedom Stores and $37,000 against Military Credit Services. In the orders against the three companies, the FDIC said that Freedom Stores and Military Credit Services engaged in deceptive marketing of loans on the bank’s behalf, as well as deceptive marketing of add-on products.