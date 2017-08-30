The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has terminated a 2014 consent order with Discover Financial Services’ banking subsidiary, the Riverwoods, Ill.-based company said Wednesday in a regulatory filing.
The 3-year-old consent order was related to Discover Bank’s programs for combating money laundering. Under the agreement, Discover’s board of directors agreed to take a variety of steps to bolster its compliance efforts.
