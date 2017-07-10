WASHINGTON — Following other steps intended to clarify the new charter application process, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. published a procedures manual Monday for its own staff on evaluating deposit insurance applications.
The manual, which the public will have 60 days to comment on, is divided into six sections, with parts on pre-filing activities, application review and the pre-opening process, among other things.
