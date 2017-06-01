WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will release the results of the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test on June 22, followed by the results of the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review on June 28, the central bank said Thursday.

Both announcements will come at 4:30 p.m., after the markets close. The tests will be conducted on 34 banks — the same institutions as last year with the addition of CIT Group — with assets of more than $50 billion.