WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve Board is working on next steps in reforming its stress testing program, including providing a more helpful guide on how the central bank’s testing models work and taking a lighter touch to supervising bank boards, according to a top official.

Delivering his first remarks on bank regulation since taking over as chair of the Fed’s supervisory committee in April, Fed Gov. Jerome Powell told CNBC that the agency is committed to taking a fresh look at the post-crisis regulatory framework and assessing what can be improved.