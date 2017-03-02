WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve Board said Thursday that it would not object to Morgan Stanley’s capital plan, which the bank resubmitted to address qualitative objections arising from the 2016 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review stress tests.

In a statement Thursday, the Fed board said that it had decided not to object to Morgan Stanley’s capital plan “as a result of progress made by the firm in addressing deficiencies identified by the Board” — deficiencies that had included “weaknesses in the way the firm identifies and incorporates its material risks into its capital planning scenarios, key modeling practices, and the firm’s governance and controls related to both of those areas."