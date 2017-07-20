A panel convened by the Federal Reserve has established an ambitious new goal: By 2020, anyone with a bank account in the United States should be able to receive payments that are highly secure and delivered in something close to real time.
The three-year target is disclosed in the final report of a task force organized by the Fed two years ago. Its members include representatives of big banks, small banks, technology companies, consumer advocacy groups and government agencies.
