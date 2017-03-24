WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve remitted more than $91 billion to the U.S. Treasury in 2016, according to the results of the central bank’s annual independent audit released Friday, with a substantial portion of that income being generated by assets acquired after the financial crisis.

The audit, conducted by KPMG, estimates that the Fed generated roughly $92.3 billion in income in 2016 and sent just under $91.5 billion to the Treasury in the form of remittances. That income in large part reflects the Fed’s earnings on the performance of the assets in its balance sheet, which expanded substantially after the financial crisis to more than $4.45 trillion in 2016.