WASHINGTON — Scott Alvarez, the Federal Reserve's longtime general counsel, will retire later this year after nearly three dozen years at the central bank, the agency announced Wednesday.
Alvarez headed the Fed's legal division for more than 12 years and has had his imprint on every major guidance and rulemaking at the Fed over the past decade. The Fed said it will begin a search for his successor immediately.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In