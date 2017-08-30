WASHINGTON — The lead regulator at the Federal Reserve is defending a proposal issued earlier this month by the agency that would revise the types of information sent to banks’ boards of directors, saying the changes would not lessen supervisory standards.

Federal Reserve Gov. Jerome Powell, who chairs the central bank’s supervisory committee, said Wednesday during a speech at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago that the proposed changes are intended to eliminate an impediment to bank boards’ effective execution of their core duties, not to make it easier for bad actions to go undetected.