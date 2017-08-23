WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve’s plan to change the rules regarding the responsibility of banks' board of directors has sparked a debate about what the appropriate role of boards should be in supervisory matters.

The central bank published a pair of proposals Aug. 3 reversed a 2013 guidance elevating certain matters to the board for approval and codifying a rating system for various aspects of board efficacy. The Fed said that the changes were the result of a yearslong review of its guidance, but some critics say the move gives the appearance of easing the Fed’s oversight at a time when boards are under increasing scrutiny.