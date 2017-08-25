WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that while the majority of the post-crisis regulatory reforms have made the banking and financial systems safer and more resilient, there have been some effects on markets and lending that warrant further examination.

Speaking during her keynote speech at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Friday, Yellen defended the capital, liquidity and supervisory changes that the Fed and other regulators have enacted in the decade since the onset of the financial crisis.