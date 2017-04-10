WASHINGTON – The Federal Housing Administration needs additional funds to replace a 1960s era computer operating system and make other necessary tech updates, according to Richard Green, who recently served as a senior adviser to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"Something bad is going to happen unless they address this," Green said in an interview. "If the system fails, FHA single-family and multifamily loans will be unavailable until a replacement system is up and running."
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In