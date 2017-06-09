WASHINGTON — Shut out of the housing market, millennials could become a "lost generation" when it comes to homeownership, said Ben Carson, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"All of us have heard the stories about millennials living at home, renting, or sharing rooms. And many of these people are creditworthy, but feel excluded from the possibility of homeownership. You can understand the frustration. It cuts across an entire age group," Carson told a housing symposium Friday sponsored by the National Housing Conference.