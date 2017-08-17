WASHINGTON — The Federal Housing Finance Agency is extending its Home Affordable Refinance Program for another year, the agency said Thursday.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have already refinanced 3.4 million homeowners through the program. But the government-sponsored enterprises' regulator says another 143,000 GSE borrowers with high loan-to-value loans could still benefit from a refinancing through the program.
