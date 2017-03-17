Fidelity Southern in Atlanta will soon have a new bank CEO.
The $4.4 billion-asset company said in a press release Friday that H. Palmer Proctor, the company’s president, will succeed James Miller Jr. at Fidelity Bank on April 27. Miller will remain the company’s chairman and CEO.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In