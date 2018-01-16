FIG Partners in Atlanta has added another heavy hitter to its equity research team.

The firm said in a press release that Kevin Fitzsimmons will become its deputy director of research. Fitzsimmons, who covered the financial services industry for two decades, will report to Christopher Marinac, FIG's director of research.

Fitzsimmons, who recently covered banks at Hovde Group, will oversee FIG’s research coverage of about 125 community banks.

Fitzsimmons "is a highly experienced and accomplished equity research analyst,” Geoffrey Hodgson, FIG's CEO, said in the release. “He is a terrific addition to our expanding world-class research team. Kevin shares FIG’s passion to delivering quality solutions to investors and community banks.”

Fitzsimmons left Sandler O'Neill in 2014 to become Hovde's co-head of equity research, where he was responsible for covering about 130 U.S. banks, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I’m pleased to see that Kevin found a new home and I hope it works out well for him,” Steven Hovde, Hovde Group's CEO, said in an interview, though he declined to discuss the departure in greater detail.

Hovde Group had "a great year" in 2017, Hovde added. "We are expecting that and more out of 2018. It's a good time to be a banker and an investment banker.”