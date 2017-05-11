WASHINGTON — President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to reinforce the country’s cybersecurity defenses, a move that financial institutions are hailing as a positive step toward creating a more resilient financial system.

“The executive order issued today will enhance the security of government systems and help protect our critical financial infrastructure — and ultimately bank customers — through enhanced information sharing and greater cross-industry collaboration,” Rob Nichols, the president and CEO of the American Bankers Association, said in a press release. “America’s banks will continue to work closely with the White House, Congress and others to establish clear lines of public-private communication, while avoiding inconsistent or duplicative regulation that might undermine our efforts to protect banks and the customers they serve."