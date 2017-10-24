First Bancshares in Hattiesburg, Miss., has agreed to buy Southwest Banc Shares in Chatom, Ala.
The $1.8 billion-asset First Bancshares said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay $60 million in cash and stock for the parent of the $398.4 million-asset First Community Bank. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, prices Southwest at 166% of its tangible book value.
