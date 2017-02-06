First Busey in Champaign, Ill., is poised to enter the Chicago market after agreeing to buy First Community Financial Partners in Joliet, Ill.
The $5.4 billion-asset First Busey said in a press release Monday that it will pay $235.8 million in cash and stock for the $1.3 billion-asset First Community. The deal is expected to close in mid-2017.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In