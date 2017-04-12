First Community in Lexington, S.C., has agreed to buy Cornerstone Bancorp in Easley, S.C.
The $915 million-asset First Community said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $25.8 million in cash and stock for the $144 million-asset Cornerstone. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
