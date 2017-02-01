First Guaranty Bancshares in Hammond, La., has agreed to buy Premier Bancshares in McKinney, Texas.
The $1.4 billion-asset First Guaranty said in a press release Monday that it will pay about $21 million in cash and stock for the $153 million-asset parent of Synergy Bank. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
