First Horizon in Memphis, Tenn., reported a double-digit increase in quarterly earnings that reflected loan growth and lower expenses.
The $29.6 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that its first-quarter earnings rose 13% from a year earlier, to $54 million. Earnings per share of 23 cents were in line with the average estimate of analysts polled by FactSheet.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In