Print Email Reprints Share

First Merchants in Muncie, Ind., has agreed to buy Independent Alliance Banks in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The $7.2 billion-asset First Merchants said in a press release Friday that it will pay $251.3 million in cash and stock for the $1.1 billion-asset Independent Alliance. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial